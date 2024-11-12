Britney Spears "thrilled" to reunite with son Jayden after years apart!
Los Angeles, California - Pop legend Britney Spears is reportedly spending some quality time with her youngest son Jayden James Federline after a long period of estrangement.
Jayden recently moved back to California from Hawaii, where he lived with his father Kevin Federline and older brother Sean Preston Federline.
"They have been spending a lot of time together," a source told Page Six.
Another insider added, "Britney is thrilled to have her baby back. Everything is moving in the right direction."
The boys first moved to the Aloha state in 2023, and the Womanizer singer allegedly traveled to see them multiple times throughout their time there.
Their relationship further blossomed on Mother's Day earlier this year, when both boys called Britney in what Kevin's lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, described as a "good sign" moving forward.
What caused Britney Spears' estrangement with her sons?
The reason behind the previous estrangement hasn't been publicly disclosed.
However, in a rare interview two years ago, Jayden expressed his desire to reconnect the broken relationship, stating, "I 100% think this can be fixed."
"It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better, I really want to see her again," Jayden said at the time.
Sources are unsure whether or not Jayden is now staying at the 42-year-old's mansion in Thousand Oaks, but they are sure about one thing: Preston still resides in Hawaii.
Along with her bestselling memoir and ongoing efforts to heal, Britney's situation sure seems to be on the up and up!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & Screenshot/Instagram/@jjayden_james