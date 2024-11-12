Britney Spears "thrilled" to reunite with son Jayden after years apart!

Los Angeles, California - Pop legend Britney Spears is reportedly spending some quality time with her youngest son Jayden James Federline after a long period of estrangement.

Britney Spears (r.) has allegedly reunited with her son Jayden James Federline in California! © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & Screenshot/Instagram/@jjayden_james

Jayden recently moved back to California from Hawaii, where he lived with his father Kevin Federline and older brother Sean Preston Federline.

"They have been spending a lot of time together," a source told Page Six.

Another insider added, "Britney is thrilled to have her baby back. Everything is moving in the right direction."

The boys first moved to the Aloha state in 2023, and the Womanizer singer allegedly traveled to see them multiple times throughout their time there.

Their relationship further blossomed on Mother's Day earlier this year, when both boys called Britney in what Kevin's lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, described as a "good sign" moving forward.