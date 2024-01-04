Britney Spears issues fiery response to new album rumors: "Never!"

Los Angeles, California - Oops! Britney Spears is not happy about recent reports claiming that she is releasing a new album .

Britney Spears slammed reports claiming that she is working on a comeback album. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

After several outlets alleged that the 41-year-old pop star is working on her 10th studio album with Charlie XCX, Britney hit back hard, insisting she is done with music industry.

Under her Instagram post that featured the Salome Bearing the Head of St. John the Baptist painting, the Toxic artist wrote, "Just so we're clear most of the news is trash!!!"

"They keep saying I'm turning to random people to do a new album. I will never return to the music industry!!!"

Britney dished that she now only writes for "other people," adding: "I've written over 20 songs for other people the past two years!!! I'm a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way!!!"

The Gimme More artist ended the rant by denying that her memoir was released "illegally."

"That's far from the truth, have you read the news these days??? I'm so LOVED and blessed!!!" she cheerily concluded.