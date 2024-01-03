Is Britney Spears working on comeback album with Charli XCX?

Los Angeles, California - New music from Britney Spears may reportedly be on the way with the help of fellow artist, Charli XCX!

Britney Spears is rumored to be working on her next album in years with Charli XCX (l). © Collage: ANGELA WEISS & ISAAC BREKKEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Per Page Six's Wednesday report, the 41-year-old pop star has enlisted the I Love It artist and songwriter Julia Michaels to create pumping tracks for her upcoming album.

The site dished that Charli and Julia were tapped among the many songwriters who were eagerly looking to work on the Toxic hitmaker's first project in years.

Additionally, sources told The US Sun that Britney's been working "behind the scenes" on the album for quite a while but hasn't recorded any material just yet.

"She is known as one of the biggest pop stars of the 21st century, so there is pressure for the music to be great," the insider added.



Though the Gimme More singer's last project was the 2016 album Glory, she did collaborate with Elton John and Will.i.am on the songs Hold Me Closer Mind Your Business, respectively.