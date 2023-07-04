Britney Spears might not see her sons before their move to Hawaii

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears may not see her sons for a long time – they're off to Hawaii with ex-husband Kevin Federline won't force them to say goodbye in person.

Britney Spears' sons won't be forced to see her before their move to Hawaii, Kevin Federline has reportedly decided.

The 41-year-old pop star recently signed off on K. Fed's move to Hawaii with their two teenage sons.

But that doesn't mean Sean Preston (17) and Jayden (16) are willing to say their farewells in person.

And as a source in direct knowledge of the matter told TMZ, Federline isn't about to press the matter either.

Refusing to impose anything on the teens, he's leaving this decision up to them.

That said, K. Fed is reportedly encouraging them to see their mother despite them being strained relationship with Britney.