Britney Spears might not see her sons before their move to Hawaii
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears may not see her sons for a long time – they're off to Hawaii with ex-husband Kevin Federline won't force them to say goodbye in person.
The 41-year-old pop star recently signed off on K. Fed's move to Hawaii with their two teenage sons.
But that doesn't mean Sean Preston (17) and Jayden (16) are willing to say their farewells in person.
And as a source in direct knowledge of the matter told TMZ, Federline isn't about to press the matter either.
Refusing to impose anything on the teens, he's leaving this decision up to them.
That said, K. Fed is reportedly encouraging them to see their mother despite them being strained relationship with Britney.
Britney Spears sons are set to move in August
As TMZ reported, Sean and Jaden have reportedly not yet decided if they want to say goodbye before their big move to Hawaii.
Since consenting to her children's move, Britney has gotten nostalgic about her boys and posted some sweet throwback pics.
The teens are set to make Hawaii their new home, alongside their dad and his wife, Victoria Prince.
Sean and Jayden reportedly wanted to leave Los Angeles to get away from all the attention surrounding their family.
