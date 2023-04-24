Britney Spears opens up about "boundaries" in new Instagram post

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears channeled her inner Barbie while preaching about "balance and boundaries" on Instagram .

Britney Spears is living her life like it's golden in a Barbie-chic outfit in an Instagram video posted on Sunday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

On Sunday, the 41-year-old pop princess continued to open up about her healing journey in her latest IG post.

Britney modeled a chic, low-cut pink mini-dress in the brief clip, where she talked about being "clean and healthy" in a lengthy caption.

"In a world where women are so incredibly sensitive it's extremely important to pace ourselves with balance," she said before dishing on why boundaries are so important.

"BOUNDARIES is such a wonderful word for being clean clean and healthy healthy," she wrote. "In a world where the percent of bullying is at its highest it is important to listen to the way we all speak to each other."

The superstar has been the subject of a few malicious rumors regarding her health and marriage to Sam Asgahri as of late, though the latter was dismissed by her hubby.

Still, the Circus singer is looking on the bright side of things, which she attributes to having strong boundaries.

"I've NEVER HAD A PROBLEM WITH PEOPLE HURTING MY FEELINGS or DEMORALIZING ME OR GOING LOWER THAN LOW," she added.