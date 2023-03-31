Britney Spears' hubby Sam Asghari addresses split rumors

Los Angeles, California - What's the tea on the split rumors plaguing Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari?

Are Sam Asghari (l) and Britney Spears having marital problems? © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/britneyspears & samasghari

Following the Toxic singer's recent beach vacay, some toxic rumors have suggested that all may not be well in the Spears-Asghari household.

Eagled-eyed fans noted that while Britney twirled about on the sand in her latest post on Instagram, she was oddly ringless.

Additionally, Mr. Asghari was also reportedly seen without his wedding band which clearly cause more confusion.

So are the spouses having marital woes?

According to the 29-year-old actor all is well with him and his wifey, and he proved it in the most hysterical way.

The budding star took to his IG story to share several selfies where he's proudly showing off the silver band.

One pic even features Asghari hilariously channeling Dr. Evil by holding his ring finger to his mouth.

Following this, the pop star's boo shared a snap from the two's engagement announcement and wrote, "She does it better," likely referencing Britney's stunning engagement ring.

Additionally, Asghari's rep told Page Six that the couple's not having marital problems, noting that he removed his ring because he is currently filming a movie.