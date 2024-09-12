Britney Spears' costly child support payments are reportedly coming to an end

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has plenty of reason to scream and shout now that she won't be giving her ex, Kevin Federline, any extra cash!

Britney Spears' hefty child support payments to her ex-husband are over. © JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Per the Daily Mail, the 42-year-old pop icon has scored another victory amid her attempt to regain her freedom.

With Britney and K-Fed's youngest son Jayden turning 18, the Toxic singer's pricey $5 million child support payments are ending after 17 years.



An insider spilled, "The amount of money Britney has given Kevin for the two boys is extraordinary, and it is enough for any man to support an entire family, which is what she believes he has done."

The Womanizer artist is said to be working on a special gesture for her son's milestone while also mending her estranged relationship with both of her kids.

Currently, Jayden and his brother Sean Preston live with their father and his new wife in Hawaii – but anything is possible!