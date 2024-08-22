Does Britney Spears support her sons' reunion with estranged father Jamie?

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears isn't looking to reunite with her dad, Jamie , but how does she feel about her sons reuniting with him?

Is Britney Spears supporting her sons' decision to reconcile with their grandfather Jamie (l.)? © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & IMAGO / Pond5 Images

More tea has been spilled on the 42-year-old pop star's "painful" relationship with her estranged father and his apparent reunion with her sons, Jayden and Sean Preston.

Per In Touch Weekly, Britney is still in pain over her dad's past treatment, yet she supports her sons' decision.

An insider dished, "Britney isn't going to do anything to stand in the way of her boys seeing her dad, but that doesn't mean it's easy for her."

Despite the 72-year-old ex-manager's ailing health, the Toxic singer isn't over the trauma from her nearly 14-year conservatorship.

The tipster explained, "She's sad for him, but it's not that simple to just forgive and forget the way he destroyed her life," adding that "it hurts pretty bad" that Jamie is "somehow more important" than Britney.