Britney Spears shares heartbreaking revelation about her sons

Britney Spears just took an emotional look back at her difficult journey as a mother in a throwback Instagram post. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@britneyspears

The 42-year-old pop star got honest about how her custody arrangement affected the amount of time she spent with her estranged sons, Sean Preston and Jayden.

In the heartbreaking post she shared on Tuesday evening, Britney is seen in an old paparazzi photo holding one of her boys outside of a school.

"I didn't get to see my kids as much as I wanted so I would go to their school and have lunch with them!!!" she began in the caption.

"He just wanted me to hold him though!!! Our professional conversations."

Britney's relationship with Sean Preston and Jayden, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, has been strained for some time.

The boys recently relocated to Hawaii with their dad, making communication even harder.