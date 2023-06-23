Britney Spears and Sam Asghari squash divorce rumors with PDA pics

Los Angeles California - Britney Spears and Sam Asghari seem to be as in love as they were on the day they got married in the pop singer's latest snaps on social media!

Britney Spears (r) subtly shut down the split rumors swirling around her and Sam Asghari with her latest Instagram posts. © College: Screenshot/instagram/britneyspears

The 41-year-old pop star seems to be living in her personal version of heaven on earth with her hubby. At least, that's how it seems in pictures she recently posted on Instagram.

The spouses, who just celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary, were all smiles while posing outside in the back-to-back IG posts.

Britney wore a red floral crop, white daisy dukes, and mirrored aviators.

One snap shows the pair standing with their backs touching while they smile at the camera, and another pic features Sam sweetly holding his wife while she wraps her legs around him.