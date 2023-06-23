Britney Spears and Sam Asghari squash divorce rumors with PDA pics
Los Angeles California - Britney Spears and Sam Asghari seem to be as in love as they were on the day they got married in the pop singer's latest snaps on social media!
The 41-year-old pop star seems to be living in her personal version of heaven on earth with her hubby. At least, that's how it seems in pictures she recently posted on Instagram.
The spouses, who just celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary, were all smiles while posing outside in the back-to-back IG posts.
Britney wore a red floral crop, white daisy dukes, and mirrored aviators.
One snap shows the pair standing with their backs touching while they smile at the camera, and another pic features Sam sweetly holding his wife while she wraps her legs around him.
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari celebrate one-year wedding anniversary
As of late, the pair has been plagued with split rumors following the release of the documentary, Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, which alleged Spears and Asghari's marriage was in trouble.
Yet, on June 9, her model and actor husband marked the special occasion by sharing a rare glimpse of their intimate wedding on his IG story.
"Happy 1 year to me & my better half," Asghari wrote on his since-expired story that also showed the couple wearing their wedding rings followed by a cute montage from the special day that included looks at wedding planning and the pair’s kiss at the altar.
Cover photo: College: Screenshot/instagram/britneyspears