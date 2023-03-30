Britney Spears soaks up the sun in teeny-weeny neon and leopard bikini!
Los Angeles, California - It looks like Britney Spears had a carefree beach day with her former manager and longtime friend Cade Hudson.
Suns out, buns out!
Though the 41-year-old pop star continues to keep her Instagram comments disabled, she has recently shared a few happy life updates.
On Wednesday, Britney dropped some footage from a beach vacay with her former manager while sporting a teeny-weeny neon green and leopard print bikini.
The Circus singer was seen rolling around in the sand with the ocean as her backdrop. She modeled the tiny swimwear and paired the look with black shades.
She didn't caption the sand-filled post, but she did have Bad Bunny and J Balvin's remixed track No Me Conoce playing in the background.
Where is Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari?
Britney also showed off the reunion with her longtime friend in a previous post on Tuesday, which featured the twosome smiling from ear to ear and hugged up in what appeared to be a private jet.
Noticeably absent from the tropical trip's pics was Britney's hubby Sam Asghari, though he's been super supportive of his wifey recently when she's been subjected to unwanted scrutiny.
The beach day comes on the heels of an unexpected wellness check by authorities after concerned fans calls the cops about the singer and her safety – which did not sit well with the couple.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears