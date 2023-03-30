Britney Spears soaks up the sun in teeny-weeny neon and leopard bikini!

Los Angeles, California - It looks like Britney Spears had a carefree beach day with her former manager and longtime friend Cade Hudson.

Beach vibes! Britney Spears showed off her neon bikini while enjoying a beach day. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

Suns out, buns out!

Though the 41-year-old pop star continues to keep her Instagram comments disabled, she has recently shared a few happy life updates.

On Wednesday, Britney dropped some footage from a beach vacay with her former manager while sporting a teeny-weeny neon green and leopard print bikini.

The Circus singer was seen rolling around in the sand with the ocean as her backdrop. She modeled the tiny swimwear and paired the look with black shades.

She didn't caption the sand-filled post, but she did have Bad Bunny and J Balvin's remixed track No Me Conoce playing in the background.