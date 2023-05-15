Britney Spears reportedly involved in "physical" conflicts with Sam Asghari

Los Angeles, California - Is Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's marriage in serious trouble after all?

Sam Asghari (l) bashed TMZ shortly before the outlet claimed his marriage to Britney Spears is in "deep trouble." © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

On Monday, TMZ revealed that sources close to the couple have claimed the pair are having some alarming trouble in paradise.

The insiders dished that the 41-year-old pop star and her 29-year-old husband frequently engage in "screaming matches."

Spears has reportedly also "gotten physical" with Asghari on multiple occasions, and such encounters have grown so "volatile" that security had to intervene.

Amid the rumored trouble, Asghari is allegedly spending less time at their home, with sources believing this to be "alarming" due to Spears' reliance on him.

Just hours before TMZ's report, Asghari took to Instagram to call out the outlet's upcoming documentary about the Toxic singer, which includes the latest allegations of physical altercations.