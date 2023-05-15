Britney Spears reportedly involved in "physical" conflicts with Sam Asghari
Los Angeles, California - Is Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's marriage in serious trouble after all?
On Monday, TMZ revealed that sources close to the couple have claimed the pair are having some alarming trouble in paradise.
The insiders dished that the 41-year-old pop star and her 29-year-old husband frequently engage in "screaming matches."
Spears has reportedly also "gotten physical" with Asghari on multiple occasions, and such encounters have grown so "volatile" that security had to intervene.
Amid the rumored trouble, Asghari is allegedly spending less time at their home, with sources believing this to be "alarming" due to Spears' reliance on him.
Just hours before TMZ's report, Asghari took to Instagram to call out the outlet's upcoming documentary about the Toxic singer, which includes the latest allegations of physical altercations.
Sam Asghari bashes TMZ's Britney Spears documentary
Asghari fiercely defended Spears in a new video shared on Sunday, saying he doesn't like to speak on his wife's behalf but felt it was necessary to speak out against the "disgusting" documentary about her life post-conservatorship.
"After fifteen years, when she's free after all those gaslighting and after all those things that went down, now, you're going to put her under a microscope and tell her story," he said.
The model urged fans not to believe the headlines, saying, "99% of the time, those are all clickbaits for you to click and for them to make money."
Ahead of Monday's documentary, TMZ published a number of reports about the singer, including another allegation that she's addicted to caffeine, which she subsequently slammed.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears