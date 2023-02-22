Britney Spears sparks more confusion with new "rollercoaster" IG video
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has fans asking questions once again after she posted another strange video on Instagram.
Britney has once again left her fandom confused and worried after sharing another perplexing clip on IG on Tuesday.
In the video, the pop star is seen speaking in an Australian-like accent while showing off a pink dress that she said a company sent her.
"Thank you company," she says.
The video continues with jarring cuts in the middle of statements, then turns more personal.
"So guys, I just want you to know that if I shut down my Instagram, do not call the cops!" the 41-year-old pop star tells fans.
She then runs across the screen, yelling, "Don't ever be a roller coaster!" and later screams, "Never be a rollercoaster!"
She captioned the clip, "Stay humble out there, y'all !!! Hi mommy and daddy, I am a star now have you heard ??? Carry on peeps ..."
Britney Spears' recent moves have worried her fans
Since the Circus artist has disabled comments on her posts, fans have taken to Twitter to question the video and voice concerns for Britney's well-being.
One user wrote, "I rarely go on IG, but this was the first thing I saw. Is she using an Australian accent?"
"What's with the way it's edited? Lots of cuts & repeat movement. Why look left so often? I'm concerned," they added.
The entertainer's remark about the police was likely alluding to an unexpected wellness check conducted by law enforcement at her home in January.
Cops came to Britney's Thousand Oaks mansion after fans placed calls to authorities after the pop singer removed her Instagram account.
The new IG vid, in additional to Britney's other recent moves like a reported restaurant meltdown, has only added to her loyal fanbase's worries.
