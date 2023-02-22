Britney Spears sparks more confusion with new "rollercoaster" IG video

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has fans asking questions once again after she posted another strange video on Instagram.

Britney has once again left her fandom confused and worried after sharing another perplexing clip on IG on Tuesday.

In the video, the pop star is seen speaking in an Australian-like accent while showing off a pink dress that she said a company sent her.

"Thank you company," she says.

The video continues with jarring cuts in the middle of statements, then turns more personal.

"So guys, I just want you to know that if I shut down my Instagram, do not call the cops!" the 41-year-old pop star tells fans.

She then runs across the screen, yelling, "Don't ever be a roller coaster!" and later screams, "Never be a rollercoaster!"

She captioned the clip, "Stay humble out there, y'all !!! Hi mommy and daddy, I am a star now have you heard ??? Carry on peeps ..."