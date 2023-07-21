Britney Spears tells everyone to "mind your business" in new song!

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has dropped a new music collaboration with Will.i.am in her first release since her 2022 track with Elton John !

Britney Spears has teamed up with Black Eyed Peas star Will.i.am for a new song, Mind Your Business. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

Perhaps the 41-year-old princess of pop isn't done with music after all.

On Friday, Britney and the 48-year-old Black Eyed Peas member released their new song, Mind Your Business, which is their second collab.

In 2011, the music stars hopped on the joint track, Big Fat Bass, which was featured on Britney's iconic album, Femme Fatale, and later teamed up again for 2012's Scream & Shout.

Will.i.am had hinted towards their latest collaboration on Tuesday via his Instagram, where he posted a text-only clip with brief audio teasing the song.

In the audio, the Where is the Love? artist is heard saying, "You are now rocking with Will.i.am and..." before the Womanizer singer chimes in to say her famous catchphrase, "Britney b***h."

"Mind your business, b***h," she added.

"Uh oh!!! This summer is about to be hot!!!" Will.i.am captioned his post.

With Mind Your Business now officially out, is this the beginning of Britney's return to music?