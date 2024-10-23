Is Britney Spears making new music for upcoming biopic?

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears could be ready to make more music after reportedly being "saved" by her biopic and recent reunion with her sons!

Britney Spears may have music on the way for her upcoming biopic. © JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

An insider has exclusively dished to the Daily Mail that the 42-year-pop star is making music for the soundtrack for her upcoming biopic.

The source tattled that Britney "will re-record some of her old tracks to fit the film's vibe, and they will also rework some of her music but for the film."

They also noted that the Toxic hitmaker "knows that she needs one new banger to really get the excitement going."

The unnamed tipster explained that multiple producers are lining up to work with the Criminal singer, adding, "There is not one music producer who doesn't, she's Britney Spears.'

The project has been doing wonders for Britney, with the source saying the movie and the growing relationship with her two sons has "saved her."

Britney reportedly reunited with her boys Sean Preston and Jayden in Hawaii, where they currently live with their dad, Kevin Federline.