Britney Spears hires new house medical staff amid rumors of music comeback
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has reportedly hired new house staff with medical backgrounds as she prepares for a rumored upcoming album following her shocking divorce from Sam Asghari.
As Britney's name has been skyrocketing in headlines surrounding rumors of the star getting close with her former house worker and welcoming a new furry friend into her home, a new report has pushed all of those topics aside.
According to TMZ, the 41-year-old singer has hired two new staff members, with one focusing on making sure the celeb continues to take her meds to stay healthy.
The new staff will be responsible for helping Britney manage her health and well-being as she transitions into a new chapter in her life.
In addition to her new house staff, Page Six reports that Spears is also working on a new album, despite having previously hinted that she was done with the industry.
"She has an upcoming writers camp and is getting songs from some big artists," the report stated.
Could we expect a new album from the iconic pop star sooner than we think?
Britney Spears leans on support system after bombshell divorce
The Gimme More singer has been through a lot in recent years, but luckily, she seems to be on the upswing!
With her new house staff, new album, divorce, and incredible support team consisting of her attorney Mat Rosengart and manager Cade Hudson, it seems like Britney is finally getting her life back on track - on her own terms.
A few loyal fans have already taken to Twitter, or X, to comment on the situation.
"Congrats @britneyspears! You doin' the most & takin' care of yourself & your fam," one wrote.
Another said, "Good move, and get this divorce over and behind you."
Spears' fans are hoping that she can finally find some peace and happiness after years of turmoil and distress.
Cover photo: Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears