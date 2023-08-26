Britney Spears hires new house medical staff amid rumors of music comeback

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has reportedly hired new house staff with medical backgrounds as she prepares for a rumored upcoming album following her shocking divorce from Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears (l.) is reportedly gearing up to release a new album shortly following her shocking split from Sam Asghari. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

As Britney's name has been skyrocketing in headlines surrounding rumors of the star getting close with her former house worker and welcoming a new furry friend into her home, a new report has pushed all of those topics aside.

According to TMZ, the 41-year-old singer has hired two new staff members, with one focusing on making sure the celeb continues to take her meds to stay healthy.

The new staff will be responsible for helping Britney manage her health and well-being as she transitions into a new chapter in her life.

In addition to her new house staff, Page Six reports that Spears is also working on a new album, despite having previously hinted that she was done with the industry.

"She has an upcoming writers camp and is getting songs from some big artists," the report stated.

Could we expect a new album from the iconic pop star sooner than we think?