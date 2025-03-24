Jessica Simpson spills on Britney Spears rivalry: "I was never going to win"

Jessica Simpson dished on competing with Britney Spears at the height of the Womanizer's career and why she wasn't upset that she didn't come out on top!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Y2K girlies, listen up! Jessica Simpson just got honest about her career not reaching the same heights as Britney Spears. Major tea spillage incoming...

Jessica Simpson (r.) dishes on her "rivalry" with Britney Spears (l.) during the height of their respective careers.  © Collage: IMAGO / Starface & CHARLEY GALLAY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Dukes of Hazard actor made a candid admission about being a breakout singer during the 2000s in her feature interview with Rolling Stone.

"I was never gonna win, because I had someone like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera ahead of me, who were selling so many more records," Jessica said of her career.

"I didn't want to dance, I didn't want to wear a head mic. But I agreed to do it, because I worked for Sony, and I didn't want to let them down," she added.

"I felt like I was constantly letting people down. Even myself, probably because I wasn’t singing words I wrote."

Jessica's track, I Wanna Love You Forever, still hit the number-one spot on the Billboard charts – but there can only be one Britney!

Interestingly enough, the younger generation of pop girlies (plus some big-name actors) are also allegedly in competition mode over the coveted role of the Womanizer artist in her upcoming biopic, though there hasn't been a decision made yet!

