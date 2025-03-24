Jessica Simpson spills on Britney Spears rivalry: "I was never going to win"

Los Angeles, California - Y2K girlies, listen up! Jessica Simpson just got honest about her career not reaching the same heights as Britney Spears . Major tea spillage incoming...

Jessica Simpson (r.) dishes on her "rivalry" with Britney Spears (l.) during the height of their respective careers. © Collage: IMAGO / Starface & CHARLEY GALLAY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Dukes of Hazard actor made a candid admission about being a breakout singer during the 2000s in her feature interview with Rolling Stone.

"I was never gonna win, because I had someone like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera ahead of me, who were selling so many more records," Jessica said of her career.

"I didn't want to dance, I didn't want to wear a head mic. But I agreed to do it, because I worked for Sony, and I didn't want to let them down," she added.

"I felt like I was constantly letting people down. Even myself, probably because I wasn’t singing words I wrote."

Jessica's track, I Wanna Love You Forever, still hit the number-one spot on the Billboard charts – but there can only be one Britney!