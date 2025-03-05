Britney Spears reportedly all-in on high-stakes biopic: "Failure is not an option"

Los Angeles, California - Here's the latest tea on Britney Spears ' anticipated movie and why she's "doing everything right" with her big venture.

Britney Spears is reportedly taking her upcoming biopic very seriously as production continues. © IMAGO / E-PRESS PHOTO.com

A "high-level" insider spilled to Life & Style that failure "is not an option" for her upcoming biopic despite past talk that Britney is "sabotaging" the movie.

The unnamed tipster said that the Womanizer artist "is doing everything right that Madonna did wrong with her movie, and there's a giant payday at the end of all of this because a successful music biopic sends your music streaming numbers into the stratosphere."

They added, "Britney understands how high the financial stakes are here, not just for the studio but for her personally, and that's where she differs from Madonna. Failure is not an option."

As far as who may play the Princess of Pop, Millie Bobby Brown, Selena Gomez, and Emma Roberts have been suggested as possible contenders.