Is Britney Spears against Millie Bobby Brown playing her in biopic?
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears' upcoming biopic has the Gen-Z stars in battle mode, but has Millie Bobby Brown lost her chance?
The race to land the titular role in Toxic hitmaker's "high-stakes biopic" is on, according to Life & Style, as young starlets are itching to nap the "career-making" opportunity.
A tipster tattled that Britney "is someone that a lot of Gen-Z girls look up to, they've been hearing her music all their lives, to them she really is an icon."
Plus, the insider explained, with Wicked director John M. Chu at the helm, the project is "being seen as a career-making movie, there's a lot of discussion about who will get it and a definite competitive vibe."
And while there have been plenty of A-list ladies who have been name-dropped as potential picks to portray the Womanizer artist, Britney reportedly isn't feeling the Stranger Things star as an option!
Why Britney Spears isn't feeling Millie Bobby Brown for the lead role?
Millie has been open about her interest in portraying the pop icon, but another source told the Daily Mail that Britney may not feel the same.
They continued that the Enola Holmes actor "is so desperate to play Britney that those close to her feel it has become her life mission right now."
The informant added, "She believes she was born for this role. The problem is, Britney isn't on board. She doesn't see the resemblance."
Selena Gomez, Sabrina Carpenter, and Emma Roberts have also been suggested as possible candidates, but the first insider did tease that "there are a lot of heavy hitters that want this role, so the fight is definitely on."
Cover photo: Collage: JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & IMAGO / Runway Manhattan