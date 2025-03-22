Is Britney Spears against Millie Bobby Brown playing her in biopic?

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears ' upcoming biopic has the Gen-Z stars in battle mode, but has Millie Bobby Brown lost her chance?

Britney Spears is reportedly "not feeling" Millie Bobby Brown (l.) potentially portraying her in the pop star's biopic. © Collage: JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & IMAGO / Runway Manhattan

The race to land the titular role in Toxic hitmaker's "high-stakes biopic" is on, according to Life & Style, as young starlets are itching to nap the "career-making" opportunity.

A tipster tattled that Britney "is someone that a lot of Gen-Z girls look up to, they've been hearing her music all their lives, to them she really is an icon."

Plus, the insider explained, with Wicked director John M. Chu at the helm, the project is "being seen as a career-making movie, there's a lot of discussion about who will get it and a definite competitive vibe."

And while there have been plenty of A-list ladies who have been name-dropped as potential picks to portray the Womanizer artist, Britney reportedly isn't feeling the Stranger Things star as an option!