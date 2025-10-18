Kevin Federline reveals how his and Britney Spears' sons feel about his memoir
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline says their sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, support his bombshell memoir, You Thought You Knew.
On Thursday, the 47-year-old dancer told Extra that his boys are "old enough to understand and approve" of what he shares about their childhood and his marriage to Britney from 2004 to 2007.
"Coming out and speaking your truth, especially after you've had so much [time] to reflect on it with compassion and understanding, I think it's important because no matter how loud it is on the outside, everyone deserves to have a voice," he added.
Kevin's bombshell memoir, due out October 21, revisits some of the most intense and widely publicized moments of his past with Britney.
He alleged that the Womanizer singer once left a rehab facility and showed up at his home, yelling "Let me in!" and attempting to climb the front gate.
Kevin revealed that he didn't allow her inside because she was "in no condition to be around our kids."
Later that same night, Britney, in a now-infamous moment, went to a gas station, where the situation escalated and she confronted paparazzi with a freshly shaved head.
Kevin Federline makes shocking accusations against Britney Spears
Among other shocking claims, Kevin writes in the memoir that Britney once used cocaine before attempting to breastfeed.
"That was the proverbial final straw, the breastfeeding thing. Her reaction. That's what ended us," he said.
The 43-year-old star's representatives have criticized the memoir, emphasizing that her priority remains her children's well-being, while Britney herself has addressed the situation on social media.
