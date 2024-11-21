Paris Hilton declares she and Britney Spears invented selfies: "#IconsOnly"

Los Angeles, California - Paris Hilton has dropped the throwback of the year with Britney Spears !

Paris Hilton (r.) shared an epic throwback with Britney Spears. © screenshot/instagram/parishilton

The socialite reminded the world why she and the 42-year-old pop icon are true trailblazers with her iconic throwback Instagram post on Wednesday

The pics featured the pair cheerfully posing in the first-ever "selfie," which Paris aptly pointed out in the caption, writing, "18 years ago today @BritneySpears and I invented the Selfie," and added #IconOnly.

Paris rocked a gray tank top plus a black headband, while the Toxic hitmaker wore a classic white button-down shirt.

The first set of snaps showed the longtime friends smiling, while the last pic was more of a silly moment with Britney and Paris giving the famous selfie "duck face."

The Y2K girls' friendship has definitely changed since this iconic moment, but Britney and Paris have remained close over the years, as Paris attended the Womanizer singer's wedding to Sam Ashgari in 2022.