Britney Spears opens up about her "drug of choice" in new memoir

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears revealed that she turned to Adderall to cope with depression during her partying days in her new memoir .

Britney Spears revealed her drug of choice in the past in her new upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Globe & ABACAPRESS

The 41-year-old is setting the record straight about her past struggles in her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me.

In an excerpt published by The New York Times, the Grammy winner revealed that she turned to Adderall to cope with the pressures of fame and her demanding career.

"What I found far more appealing was that it gave me a few hours of feeling less depressed," Spears wrote. She also admitted it made her feel high.

The 41-year-old pop icon said she was never a heavy drinker or drug user; however, she insisted that Adderall was her "drug of choice."

Rumors started running rampant surrounding her partying lifestyle in 2007 when she was spotted alongside other celebs like Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton in 2006.

"It was never as wild as the press made it out to be," she said while acknowledging she did party a lot.