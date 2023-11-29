Topless Britney Spears puzzles fans with bizarre video

Los Angeles, California- It's no longer a rarity, but it doesn't get any less odd. Late Tuesday, Britney Spears once again shared a strange clip on Instagram. This time, the pop star was in bed and topless.

Pop star Britney Spears is sharing strange videos to social media again. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@britneyspears

The Oops!... I Did It Again singer shared a strange clip to Instagram late Tuesday night.

The clip shows the artist in bed, grinning broadly into her cell phone camera and wishing her followers "good morning" – even though it was still Tuesday night in California at the time of posting.



Britney then opens her eyes wide and bares her teeth. The rest of the short clip shows the Gimme More artist adjusting her necklace and showing off her cleavage.

She captioned the post with three emojis: a nail polish and two doves.

The video currently boasts over 195,000 likes and counting. Like her other posts, the Princess of Pop switched off the comments section.