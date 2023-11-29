Topless Britney Spears puzzles fans with bizarre video
Los Angeles, California- It's no longer a rarity, but it doesn't get any less odd. Late Tuesday, Britney Spears once again shared a strange clip on Instagram. This time, the pop star was in bed and topless.
The Oops!... I Did It Again singer shared a strange clip to Instagram late Tuesday night.
The clip shows the artist in bed, grinning broadly into her cell phone camera and wishing her followers "good morning" – even though it was still Tuesday night in California at the time of posting.
Britney then opens her eyes wide and bares her teeth. The rest of the short clip shows the Gimme More artist adjusting her necklace and showing off her cleavage.
She captioned the post with three emojis: a nail polish and two doves.
The video currently boasts over 195,000 likes and counting. Like her other posts, the Princess of Pop switched off the comments section.
Britney Spears likes to post pictures of herself nude
This video is strange, but it shouldn't surprise the star's 42.7 million followers.
After all, Britney has repeatedly shared odd clips and pics on the social media platform.
She's posted nude pics of herself in the bathtub, a video of her dancing with sharp knives, and belly dancing in front of the Christmas tree.
The 41-year-old's account is never boring, that's for sure!
"I know that a lot of people don't understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses," she explained in her memoir, The Woman in Me.
"But," she continued, "I think if they’d been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people's approval, they'd understand that I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel sexy and taking my own picture."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@britneyspears