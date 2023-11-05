Britney Spears rings in the Christmas season early with bizarre post

Los Angeles, California - Halloween may have just ended, but Britney Spears is already ready for Christmas!

Britney Spears kicked off the holiday season early with her latest Instagram post. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

On Friday, the 41-year-old pop star dropped a new video to Instagram, featuring herself twirling through her living room in a cut-out red dress.

"Merry Halloween Christmas New Years Thanksgiving !!!" she captioned the post.

Britney has already prepared her home for the season with a glowing Christmas tree decorated behind her, bathing everything in warm, cozy light.

But the festive decor actually isn't new, as the Toxic singer's tree was seen in posts from as far back as three weeks ago.

Her latest posts come after Britney briefly deactivated her Instagram account in advance of the release of her bombshell memoir, The Woman in Me.

Though she's certainly back online, her comments have been turned off.

The musician's book sold 1.1 million copies in the week after its October 24 release and skyrocketed to the top of The New York Times bestseller list.