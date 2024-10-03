Wife of Britney Spears' on-and-off boyfriend Paul Soliz files for divorce!

Los Angeles, California - Oops! Britney Spears ' on-again, off-again boo Paul Soliz is getting divorced from his wife – but is she to blame?

Britney Spears' on-and-off lover Paul Soliz's wife has officially filed for diovrce amid their reunion. © David Becker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 42-year-old pop star's romance with the ex-housekeeper has gotten more toxic as his estranged wife, Nicole Mancilla, has filed for divorce.

Per docs obtained by Page Six, Soliz's soon-to-be ex filed with the Superior Court of California on Wednesday after eight years of marriage.

The papers revealed that Mancila cited "irreconcilable differences" and listed their official date of separation as June 29, 2023.

The ex-con's estranged spouse is asking for legal and physical custody of their five children as well as spousal support and payment for her attorney's fees.

The eyebrow-raising moves come after the Womanizer singer reportedly reunited with Paul in August amid their tumultuous relationship.

Britney had broken things off with her sporadic lover in July, claiming that she had "sworn off men" in a fiery Instagram rant.