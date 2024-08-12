Britney Spears fuels reunion rumors with controversial ex Paul Soliz

Los Angeles, California - Oops! Is Britney Spears on the mend with her on-and-off again boyfriend Paul Soliz?

Is Britney Spears' on-and-off again romance becoming toxic? © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

After swearing off men, particularly her toxic ex, the 42-year-old pop star raised eyebrows when she was spotted out again with Paul.

Viral clips from the sighting featured Britney at Sky Zone with the ex-con and his three young sons... Criminal indeed!

The Womanizer singer opted for a pink top and denim shorts 'fit in the footage and was captured enjoying herself on the zip-line and foam pit.

Britney, who recently reactivated her Instagram page after going dark, hasn't addressed any reconciliation rumors – so the outing is still a head-scratcher!

The pop sensation basically dragged Paul on Instagram and declared herself to be "single af," while insiders dished that Britney split from her ex in order to be closer to her sons, Jayden and Sean.