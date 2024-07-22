Britney Spears' ex Paul Soliz reportedly causing star "pain and torment"

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears ' ex-boyfriend, Paul Soliz, could still be causing some drama for the pop star!

Britney Spears' former flame is apparently still causing her grief after their split. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@britneyspears

Per OK! Magazine, the 42-year-old entertainer's former flamer has been causing her "massive pain and torment" after their breakup.

Insiders spilled to the site that the ex-felon, from whom the Toxic singer split weeks ago, has been "blabbing to everyone about his relationship with Britney, revealing all of her secrets."

The tipsters explained that Paul is "tormenting" Britney with his recent actions.

The source shared, "Some even believe he was selling Britney out while he was still with her," adding that The Woman in Me author "is already fragile" and that "this is the last thing she needs right now."

Britney declared that she was "single" and will "never be with another man" in a fiery Instagram rant earlier this month.