Britney Spears goes off on boyfriend Paul Soliz in fiery rant: "Single as f**k!"

Britney Spears declared she's single after dragging her boyfriend, Paul Soliz. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@britneyspears

On Sunday, the 42-year-old pop star savagely dragged her on-and-off boyfriend, Paul Soliz.

First, Britney dropped a throwback paparazzi pic of herself with Paul in the car, writing, "Why was he going 90 in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me????"

She continued, "Then he calls his mom and says he's being harassed. Why did he roll the window down with me crying in the seat??"



Following this, Britney shared a cryptic post that read, "Her attitude is savage, but her heart is gold," with the previous caption saying, "Single as f**k! I will never be with another man as long as I live!!!"

Paul was also involved in the hotel incident at Chateau Marmont, where reports claimed that cops were called after the Womanizer singer had a "mental breakdown."