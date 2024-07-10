What led to Britney Spears' dramatic split from boyfriend Paul Soliz?

Los Angeles, California - After declaring that she's "single af," more tea has been spilled over Britney Spears ' split from Paul Soliz!

More tea has been spilled over Britney Spears' alleged split from her on-and-off again boyfriend Paul Soliz. © JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Per the Daily Mail, the 42-year-old pop star broke up with the ex-con because of her estranged sons, Jayden and Sean Preston, and her concerns that Paul would "lead her down the wrong path."

The tipster spilled that Britney "chose" her kids and their well-being over her beau.

They continued that the Womanizer artist and Paul "did not get along" and that her on-and-off again boyfriend "was nothing but a rebound" after her divorce from Sam Asghari.

The insider added, "She also saw how Paul was a deadbeat dad, and this was a major turnoff for her. But, before anything, she knew that staying with him would only lead her down a dark path. His history speaks for itself."

On Sunday, The Woman in Me author viciously slammed Paul via Instagram by declaring that she will "never be with another man again."