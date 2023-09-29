Bronny James booted from top spot in new 2024 NBA mock draft
Los Angeles, California - Once projected as a top 2024 NBA Draft pick, Bronny James has now slipped away from experts' mock drafts.
Bronny, the son of NBA legend LeBron James and a talented incoming freshman at USC, was notably absent from the latest mock draft provided by ESPN's Jonathan Givony.
This omission comes in the wake of Bronny's health scare in July when he suffered a cardiac arrest during practice.
Previously, Givony had identified Bronny as a top-10 pick in the 2024 NBA mock draft's initial edition back in February.
However, in the second edition published in June, Bronny's projection dropped to No. 17 overall.
While there have been encouraging updates regarding Bronny's recovery, it's understandable why Givony might have chosen to exclude the young talent from this particular mock draft and potentially future ones.
What's particularly noteworthy about Givony's most recent draft projection is that it may reveal more than what's currently public knowledge: it suggests that Bronny James is planning to take a redshirt year during his first year at USC.
USC head coach Andy Enfield says Bronny James is doing "very well"
On Monday, Trojan hoops head coach Andy Enfield shared an update on Bronny's current status amid his recovery.
While he did decline to offer any medical updates or an official return, Enfield shared that the four-star guard is in a good place mentally and academically and is "doing very well."
USC Hoops is currently preparing without Bronny for their season opener against Kansas State on November 6 at 10 PM ET.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire