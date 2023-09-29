Bronny James booted from top spot in new 2024 NBA mock draft

Los Angeles, California - Once projected as a top 2024 NBA Draft pick, Bronny James has now slipped away from experts' mock drafts.

Bronny James has slipped away from NBA experts' mock drafts, despite once being projected as a top draft pick. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Bronny, the son of NBA legend LeBron James and a talented incoming freshman at USC, was notably absent from the latest mock draft provided by ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

This omission comes in the wake of Bronny's health scare in July when he suffered a cardiac arrest during practice.

Previously, Givony had identified Bronny as a top-10 pick in the 2024 NBA mock draft's initial edition back in February.

However, in the second edition published in June, Bronny's projection dropped to No. 17 overall.

While there have been encouraging updates regarding Bronny's recovery, it's understandable why Givony might have chosen to exclude the young talent from this particular mock draft and potentially future ones.

What's particularly noteworthy about Givony's most recent draft projection is that it may reveal more than what's currently public knowledge: it suggests that Bronny James is planning to take a redshirt year during his first year at USC.