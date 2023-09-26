Bronny James' USC coach and teammates provide update on his recovery

Los Angeles, California - Though Bronny James ' basketball activities remain on hold, USC head coach Andy Enfield has provided reassurance that the young athlete is still making progress in his recovery.

Bronny James is making progress in his recovery after suffering a cardiac arrest in July. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / uschoops & RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

James, who will turn 19 next week, was absent on Monday for USC's first official practice as he's still recovering from suffering a cardiac arrest during a July 24 workout.

Enfield shared that the four-star guard is in a good place mentally and academically but declined to offer any medical updates or an official return.

"Bronny's doing very well," Enfield said per ESPN. "But we just can't comment on anything medically. He's going to class and doing extremely well in school, and we're really excited for him. His grades are excellent right now, and he's being the true student-athlete."

USC will keep getting ready for the November 6 season opener against Kansas State, but James won't be part of it for now. Still, Enfield has high hopes for James joining the offense once he gets clearance to return to the court.

"We anticipate him being a very valuable part of our basketball team," Enfield said. "But that'll be all sorted out."

"He's the ultimate teammate because he cares about winning, and he has such a personal relationship with all his teammates. When you watch him on the court and you're around them, that's the first thing you notice within five or 10 minutes - and it's contagious."