Bronny James' USC coach and teammates provide update on his recovery
Los Angeles, California - Though Bronny James' basketball activities remain on hold, USC head coach Andy Enfield has provided reassurance that the young athlete is still making progress in his recovery.
James, who will turn 19 next week, was absent on Monday for USC's first official practice as he's still recovering from suffering a cardiac arrest during a July 24 workout.
Enfield shared that the four-star guard is in a good place mentally and academically but declined to offer any medical updates or an official return.
"Bronny's doing very well," Enfield said per ESPN. "But we just can't comment on anything medically. He's going to class and doing extremely well in school, and we're really excited for him. His grades are excellent right now, and he's being the true student-athlete."
USC will keep getting ready for the November 6 season opener against Kansas State, but James won't be part of it for now. Still, Enfield has high hopes for James joining the offense once he gets clearance to return to the court.
"We anticipate him being a very valuable part of our basketball team," Enfield said. "But that'll be all sorted out."
"He's the ultimate teammate because he cares about winning, and he has such a personal relationship with all his teammates. When you watch him on the court and you're around them, that's the first thing you notice within five or 10 minutes - and it's contagious."
Bronny James' USC teammates weigh in on his recovery
DJ Rodman, a transfer forward at USC and son of NBA rebounding champion Dennis Rodman, revealed that he and his teammates were rattled when James suffered his cardiac arrest.
However, Rodman added that James quickly recovered and even made light-hearted jokes, putting everyone at ease.
"He's just a very positive guy and every time I see him, it's just a big smile and a 'What's up?'" said Rodman, who noted how he has seen two other friends suffer cardiac arrest.
"I'm just so relieved that [it] was not anything more severe than that. I mean it was just very, I wouldn't say traumatizing, but it was a huge hit on [us], and I had to run out [of the gym]. I couldn't handle another one like that."
Fifth-year USC guard Boogie Ellis also spoke sweet words about James and sophomore Vincent Iwuchukwu, who also suffered a cardiac arrest in the summer of 2022.
"It really caught us all by surprise," fifth-year USC guard Ellis said about James' cardiac arrest. "And we [were] really hurt by it. But I'm glad that he's doing well. I'm glad to see him OK. And Vince is a fighter, too. So glad to see him healthy and geared up to get back in there with us."
USC will open the NCAA hoops season on November 6 against a Kansas State team that made a deep run in the March Madness Tournament last season.
