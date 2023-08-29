Bronny James gets big boost from coach as he returns to USC
Los Angeles, California - Bronny James has returned to college life at USC, getting a boost from head coach Andy Enfield, who thinks the 18-year-old can still have a bright future.
Things are slowly getting back to normal for the eldest son of LeBron James.
Bronny is officially back at USC and he was there to support his fellow Trojan student-athletes at the school's football season opener against San Jose State.
The USC freshman was spotted on the field at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles during USC 56-28 win.
On a road to recovery after suffering a cardiac arrest last month, Bronny was diagnosed with a significant congenital heart defect, which can and will be treated, according to the statement the family shared Friday.
Per USC basketball head coach Andy Enfield, hopes that he might return to the court soon are very much alive
Enfield bigs up Bronny James comeback chances
"The good thing is he's doing extremely well and he's in class right now. And we all love him," Enfield told The Associated Press.
"I think everybody is hopeful that Bronny will return to the court. We just have to be patient and take it step by step."
The 6-foot-3 combo guard committed to the Trojans in May and improved what was already one of the best recruiting classes in the nation.
Since Enfield took over as head coach in 2013, James is the sixth McDonald's All-American to have joined the program.
"He's a terrific basketball player and was playing very well [before the cardiac arrest]," Enfield said. "We all think there is a big upside in his game and he can help our team win."
He added: "Our goal is to support Bronny in any way we can academically, athletically, and be patient with how things develop in his return."
USC hoops will open the 2023-24 basketball season on November 6 against Kansas State.
