Bronny James gets big boost from coach as he returns to USC

Los Angeles, California - Bronny James has returned to college life at USC, getting a boost from head coach Andy Enfield , who thinks the 18-year-old can still have a bright future.

Bronny James has returned to college life at USC after suffering a cardiac arrest in July. © Collage: Alex Bierens de Haan / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Screenshot / Instagram / usc_athletics

Things are slowly getting back to normal for the eldest son of LeBron James.

Bronny is officially back at USC and he was there to support his fellow Trojan student-athletes at the school's football season opener against San Jose State.

The USC freshman was spotted on the field at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles during USC 56-28 win.

On a road to recovery after suffering a cardiac arrest last month, Bronny was diagnosed with a significant congenital heart defect, which can and will be treated, according to the statement the family shared Friday.

Per USC basketball head coach Andy Enfield, hopes that he might return to the court soon are very much alive