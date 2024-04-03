Bronny James transfer speculation reaches new heights

Los Angeles, California - Will Bronny James stay at USC if he returns to NCAA hoops ?

Bronny James (r.) found himself at the center of a wildfire rumor that captivated the basketball world after a report emerged suggesting he is transferring from USC. © EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Tuesday night, Bronny James found himself at the center of a wildfire rumor that captivated the basketball world.

Amid speculation that Bronny might transfer if USC's head coach, Andy Enfield, leaves the program, longtime college basketball reporter Dick Weiss tweeted a bombshell.

"USC freshman guard Bronny James is entering the transfer portal. good for him," Weiss claimed. "needs to get away from the Hollywood hype. best of luck to LeBron's kid."

The tweet has since been deleted.

Weiss later retracted the report in a separate tweet hours later, but it was too late as the college basketball world erupted with speculation about where the USC freshman might land.

Adding intrigue, LeBron James' former teammate and friend was named head coach of Duquesne basketball, further fueling rumors that Bronny might transfer there.