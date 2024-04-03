Bronny James transfer speculation reaches new heights
Los Angeles, California - Will Bronny James stay at USC if he returns to NCAA hoops?
On Tuesday night, Bronny James found himself at the center of a wildfire rumor that captivated the basketball world.
Amid speculation that Bronny might transfer if USC's head coach, Andy Enfield, leaves the program, longtime college basketball reporter Dick Weiss tweeted a bombshell.
"USC freshman guard Bronny James is entering the transfer portal. good for him," Weiss claimed. "needs to get away from the Hollywood hype. best of luck to LeBron's kid."
The tweet has since been deleted.
Weiss later retracted the report in a separate tweet hours later, but it was too late as the college basketball world erupted with speculation about where the USC freshman might land.
Adding intrigue, LeBron James' former teammate and friend was named head coach of Duquesne basketball, further fueling rumors that Bronny might transfer there.
Is Bronny James heading to Duquesne?
After the Lakers' 128-111 win over the Toronto Raptors, LeBron was asked about Weiss' report regarding Bronny's potential transfer rumors.
LeBron himself was surprised, revealing that the news of Bronny transferring was new to him.
"I don't know where it came from. At the end of the day, Bronny is his own man, and he has some tough decisions to make," LeBron said.
"When he's ready to make those decisions, he'll let us all know, but as his family, we're going to support whatever he does."
While LeBron may not be aware of his son's next move, many in the basketball world believe he will transfer to Duquesne, and speculation quickly grew after the Lakers star publicly congratulated his pal, Dru Joyce, on his new position as head coach.
College basketball fans weigh in on Bronny James' transfer rumors
"100% believe that Bronny going to Duquesne would be a brilliant move on multiple fronts," one fan wrote.
"Bronny finna be his #1 recruit lol," another fan said about Joyce taking over Duquesne.
"I know exactly where Bronny is going," another tweeted hinting at him transferring to Duquesne basketball.
Bronny has yet to confirm whether he will transfer from USC. However, if he does, he will surely send the basketball world into a frenzy!
Cover photo: David Becker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP