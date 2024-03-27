Bronny James' USC future uncertain amid potential Coach Andy Enfield departure
Los Angeles, California - Will Bronny James stay at USC if their basketball program sees a major coaching shakeup?
After a disappointing season for USC, it's rumored that their head coach Andy Enfield might leave the Trojans for Southern Methodist University.
Enfield has been at USC for more than a decade.
ESPN's Pete Thamel first reported on the potential move, sparking speculation about what's next for Bronny James.
The 18-year-old freshman had a challenging first year in the NCAA, and while his name could open doors in the NBA, his performance might not guarantee star status.
Bronny hasn't decided whether to enter the NBA Draft or return to college basketball, but experts suggest another year in the NCAA would benefit him.
However, with USC possibly losing its coach, returning to the Trojans might not be his best option. The uncertainty around Enfield's future at USC adds to the uncertainty surrounding Bronny's basketball career as well.
Here are some potential paths for the young player.
Option 1: Return to USC
Even if Coach Enfield leaves USC, staying in Los Angeles could be a smart move for Bronny James.
He's close to his family and NBA legend father, LeBron James, who can easily help with his training despite USC's coaching situation.
If Enfield does depart, USC is likely to find a strong replacement.
Since Bronny joined the Trojans, the team and university have gained significant cachet from sports icon LeBron's son playing for them.
It's unlikely that USC would do anything to jeopardize that.
Option 2: Hit the transfer portal
Many basketball fans are suggesting that one of the best moves Bronny James could make right now is transferring to a new team.
After a tough season of losses and a potential new coach, it doesn't seem like the ideal setup for him – especially with a crucial year ahead and hopes to be a top-selected NBA Draft prospect.
A transfer makes a lot of sense in this situation, and a school like Ohio State could be a great fit.
The Buckeyes were finalists when Bronny was considering colleges out of high school, after all!
LeBron James is a big fan of Ohio State, and he has even mentioned the possibility of playing for Cleveland again.
Ohio State's basketball team has been performing well, too. They recently had a big win against No. 1 Purdue under new head coach Jake Diebler.
Bronny is still in the early stages of his development and isn't close to being a lottery pick in this year's draft.
Another year of college basketball would be beneficial for his growth and skill development, and a move to Ohio State could be a smart one for his future in basketball.
Option 3: Enter the NBA
The former McDonald's All-American needs to make some significant progress before seriously considering entering the NBA.
However, the current situation at USC might push him toward the NBA draft.
NBA teams could be interested in drafting Bronny in hopes of also securing his father, LeBron James.
If Bronny decides to enter the NBA draft this season, however, he would likely receive the training necessary to enhance his game.
He could even spend some time in the NBA G-League before transitioning to the NBA roster, further refining his skills.
With Bronny James already in his offseason after USC failed to make the NCAA Tournament, he will have plenty of time to decided his next steps.
Cover photo: David Becker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP