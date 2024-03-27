Bronny James' USC future uncertain amid potential Coach Andy Enfield departure

Los Angeles, California - Will Bronny James stay at USC if their basketball program sees a major coaching shakeup?

Bronny James' future at USC could take a new turn amid rumors that basketball head coach Andy Enfield may potentially leave the program. © David Becker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

After a disappointing season for USC, it's rumored that their head coach Andy Enfield might leave the Trojans for Southern Methodist University.

Enfield has been at USC for more than a decade.

ESPN's Pete Thamel first reported on the potential move, sparking speculation about what's next for Bronny James.

The 18-year-old freshman had a challenging first year in the NCAA, and while his name could open doors in the NBA, his performance might not guarantee star status.

Bronny hasn't decided whether to enter the NBA Draft or return to college basketball, but experts suggest another year in the NCAA would benefit him.

However, with USC possibly losing its coach, returning to the Trojans might not be his best option. The uncertainty around Enfield's future at USC adds to the uncertainty surrounding Bronny's basketball career as well.

Here are some potential paths for the young player.