Bronny James' head coach weighs in on his "ego" amid NBA rumors

Los Angeles, California - Bronny James , the 18-year-old USC freshman and son of basketball legend LeBron James , is facing immense pressure as he navigates his college basketball career.

Bronny James (r.) is facing immense pressure as he navigates his college basketball career. © EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

With speculation swirling about whether he will follow in his father's footsteps and enter the NBA after just one NCAA season, all eyes are on him.

Despite the common practice of players entering the NBA after a single college season, this path may not be the best choice for Bronny's basketball development.

He is currently experiencing a steep learning curve, which is normal for freshmen, according to USC head coach Andy Enfield.

"As all freshmen, you go through a learning curve," USC head coach Andy Enfield told Mirin Fader of The Ringer. "And because he joined the team late in midseason [due to his cardiac arrest], he wasn't available to play at the beginning of the season. It was more difficult for him because he had missed so much time.

"It's OK to go through this learning curve. You're a freshman. And you're not only a freshman, but you didn't start the season on time."

Since he started playing, Bronny has been compared to his father and has faced high standards from fans as a result.

While his performance may not have met everyone's expectations, Coach Enfield sees great potential in him, noting that Bronny has a "big upside in his game."