Bronny James' head coach weighs in on his "ego" amid NBA rumors
Los Angeles, California - Bronny James, the 18-year-old USC freshman and son of basketball legend LeBron James, is facing immense pressure as he navigates his college basketball career.
With speculation swirling about whether he will follow in his father's footsteps and enter the NBA after just one NCAA season, all eyes are on him.
Despite the common practice of players entering the NBA after a single college season, this path may not be the best choice for Bronny's basketball development.
He is currently experiencing a steep learning curve, which is normal for freshmen, according to USC head coach Andy Enfield.
"As all freshmen, you go through a learning curve," USC head coach Andy Enfield told Mirin Fader of The Ringer. "And because he joined the team late in midseason [due to his cardiac arrest], he wasn't available to play at the beginning of the season. It was more difficult for him because he had missed so much time.
"It's OK to go through this learning curve. You're a freshman. And you're not only a freshman, but you didn't start the season on time."
Since he started playing, Bronny has been compared to his father and has faced high standards from fans as a result.
While his performance may not have met everyone's expectations, Coach Enfield sees great potential in him, noting that Bronny has a "big upside in his game."
Bronny James scores big praise from USC head coach
Bronny James, the highest-paid college athlete in the nation at $5 million, is a prominent figure on campus. Despite his legendary NBA father's influence, he remains humble and grounded.
"He has no ego," Enfield said. "Sure, he wants to do well for himself, but he's all about the team."
He added: "It's who he is as a person. He's the son of one of the greatest basketball players of all time. But when he steps on the court, he's Bronny – and he's just one of the guys."
So far this season, Bronny has averaged 19.5 minutes, 5.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.
Bronny James and USC hoops will take to the court on Friday at home against Arizona State at 8 PM ET.
Cover photo: EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP