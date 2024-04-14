Will Bronny James' focus on NBA dream pay off?

Bronny James is reportedly focusing on the NBA Draft rather than returning to college basketball in 2024, disregarding NBA executives' advice to return to NCAA. © KATELYN MULCAHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

After a less-than-stellar college basketball season on both offense and defense this year, Bronny, the son of NBA icon LeBron James, has declared for the NBA Draft while keeping his college eligibility open.

Sources close to the athlete told The Athletic that James is focusing on the draft process rather than returning to college basketball in 2024. The plan, it seems, is for him to aim for a desirable draft selection with the assistance of Klutch Sports, his father's agency.

While specific picks or teams are yet to be determined, Bronny reportedly intends to assess his options before the May 29 withdrawal deadline.

Thanks to new NCAA rules, he has the chance to gauge his standing among other prospects before making a final decision about entering the draft. Even so, Bronny significantly lags behind first-round picks and perhaps even also second-round selections, despite this year's draft class being called by fans an arguably weaker crop than years past.

Many NBA executives, including scouts and general managers, reportedly believe the 18-year-old isn't ready for the NBA and suggest another year of college ball could better develop his skills.

But his dream of playing in the NBA and alongside his father, who has noted his goal of playing his final year in the league alongside his son, appears to perhaps be more important than the lifespan of his own successful career.

