Bruce Willis' wife responds to media reports claiming there is "no more joy" in his life

Los Angeles, California - Since his dementia diagnosis last year, actor Bruce Willis has remained largely out of the public eye. Now, Emma Heming Willis is responding to media coverage suggesting her husband no longer enjoys his life.

Emma Heming Willis and Bruce Willis have been married for 16 years. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The 45-year-old, who has been married to Willis (68) since 2009, has spoken out in two Instagram videos after clicking on an article making claims about her husband's quality of life following his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

In the first clip, she denies reports that the health condition now means there is no enjoyment left in Bruce Willis' life: "The headline basically says that there is no more joy in my husband. Now, I can just tell you, that is far from the truth."

Heming Willis goes on to say that the media reports could not be further from the truth, and that her family's "grief and sadness" is also an opportunity for new connections.

The former model said in an accompanying text: "My experience is that two things can be true and exist at the same time. Grief and deep love. Sadness and deep connection. Trauma and resilience. I had to get out of my own way to get here but once I arrived, life really started to come together with meaning and I had a true sense of purpose."

"There is so much beauty and soulfulness in this story."