Bruce Willis' wife shares moving post and sobering update amid his ongoing health battle
Los Angeles, California - Emma Heming Willis shared a sweet declaration of love to hubby Bruce Willis to mark the couple's 16th anniversary, amid his ongoing health battle with dementia.
To mark their anniversary this year, the 45-year-old shared two new photos with the Hollywood star on Instagram.
"16 years with this special man," she wrote. "My love and adoration for him only grows."
The pictures show the two hugging and kissing in the sun outdoors.
Willis' family has updated fans after he was diagnosed with dementia last year, causing his retirement from acting and "challenges with communication," according to his wife.
Despite the actor's illness, she continues to stand by his side. On Thursday, she posted a new video about her challenges as a caregiver.
"I just got off the phone with a really dear girlfriend of mine who I was able to have a good cry with," she said.
"Holidays are hard, anniversaries are hard," she added.
She also noted how "grateful" she is to supportive fans and the community she leans on.
Emma and Bruce met in 2007 and married in 2009. They have two daughters together, Mabel and Evelyn.
Bruce also has three adult daughters from his previous marriage to Demi Moore.
Bruce Willis' battle with dementia
The action star suffers from frontotemporal dementia, which can cause changes in personality, language, and behavior.
His family made his initial diagnosis of aphasia, a brain disorder that controls language expression and comprehension, public last year.
Since then, the star has not appeared at any events, but his family have kept fans in the loop, saying it's important to raise awareness and be a support system for others.
"Bruce calls it the 'inner circle,'" Emma wrote in her latest post. "It’s people that we are fortunate to have in our lives that we can call, trust and rely on."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/emmahemingwillis