Bruce Willis' wife shares moving post and sobering update amid his ongoing health battle

Los Angeles, California - Emma Heming Willis shared a sweet declaration of love to hubby Bruce Willis to mark the couple's 16th anniversary, amid his ongoing health battle with dementia.

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis shared a new video (inset) and photos to celebrate their 16th anniversary on Instagram. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/emmahemingwillis

To mark their anniversary this year, the 45-year-old shared two new photos with the Hollywood star on Instagram.

"16 years with this special man," she wrote. "My love and adoration for him only grows."

The pictures show the two hugging and kissing in the sun outdoors.

Willis' family has updated fans after he was diagnosed with dementia last year, causing his retirement from acting and "challenges with communication," according to his wife.

Despite the actor's illness, she continues to stand by his side. On Thursday, she posted a new video about her challenges as a caregiver.

"I just got off the phone with a really dear girlfriend of mine who I was able to have a good cry with," she said.

"Holidays are hard, anniversaries are hard," she added.

She also noted how "grateful" she is to supportive fans and the community she leans on.

Emma and Bruce met in 2007 and married in 2009. They have two daughters together, Mabel and Evelyn.

Bruce also has three adult daughters from his previous marriage to Demi Moore.