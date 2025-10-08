50 Cent warns Nicki Minaj and Cardi B that the feud over their kids "is not gonna end well"

Los Angeles, California - 50 Cent has weighed in on Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's nasty feud after they both threw vicious shots at each other's kids.

50 Cent (r.) warned Cardi B (c.) and Nicki Minaj (l.) after their bitter rivalry escalated. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/nickiminaj & iamcardib & Eugene Gologursky / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Get Rich or Die Tryin' emcee offered his two cents on the rivals' bitter feud after they both threw shots at each other's respective kids.

“I hope the girls stop fighting before things escalate," 50 warned via his Instagram Story, per Rolling Out.

"I read some of the s*** they are saying to each other and this is not gonna end well," he added.

The multi-hyphenate mogul would know a thing or two about beefing with a fellow rapper, as 50 has quarreled with several throughout the years.

Cardi and Nicki revived their feud over X after the Monster rapper dragged the Bongos artist's sophomore album, Am I The Drama?.

Things got nastier after Nicki called Cardi's daughter Kulture "ugly" – to which the WAP chart-topper hit back by alleging that the Anaconda lyricist's son, nicknamed Papa Bear, is "slow" and not as smart as Cardi's own kids.