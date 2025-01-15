Cardi B says Offset and his mom "robbed" her over Christmas!: "Stop f***ing playing with me!"

New York, New York - Cardi B has dragged her estranged husband Offset and the rapper's mother for allegedly robbing her!

Cardi B (r.) is alleging that her ex Offset made sneaky money moves and robbed her. © Collage: CHANCE YEH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Bodak Yellow rapper slammed the Migos member and his mother Latabia Woodward in her latest rant on Tuesday evening via X Spaces.

"I ain't listen after you and your momma robbed me. Yeah, you and your mom robbed me cold, wiped my nose," Cardi said.

"Told you stop f****ing playing with me."

The Grammy-winner further claimed Offset didn't buy their three kids any gifts for the holidays, explaining, "You love your kids so much and you didn't bought them s**t for Christmas." she said.

She added, "But you came to New York to buy your other kids gifts. But you didn’t bought my kids s**t on purpose to spite me. Mind you, we was cool. We wasn't f***ing, but we was cool. Stop f***ing playing with me!"