Cardi B says Offset and his mom "robbed" her over Christmas!: "Stop f***ing playing with me!"
New York, New York - Cardi B has dragged her estranged husband Offset and the rapper's mother for allegedly robbing her!
The Bodak Yellow rapper slammed the Migos member and his mother Latabia Woodward in her latest rant on Tuesday evening via X Spaces.
"I ain't listen after you and your momma robbed me. Yeah, you and your mom robbed me cold, wiped my nose," Cardi said.
"Told you stop f****ing playing with me."
The Grammy-winner further claimed Offset didn't buy their three kids any gifts for the holidays, explaining, "You love your kids so much and you didn't bought them s**t for Christmas." she said.
She added, "But you came to New York to buy your other kids gifts. But you didn’t bought my kids s**t on purpose to spite me. Mind you, we was cool. We wasn't f***ing, but we was cool. Stop f***ing playing with me!"
Cardi B reveals more details into her split with Offset
Cardi filed for divorce from the Stir Fry rapper for the second time in August after seven years of marriage.
She further shocked fans when she announced the following day that she was expecting their third child, a baby girl, who arrived in September.
While the WAP rapper didn't clarify how her ex supposedly stole from her, she did admit that she "couldn't even enjoy her own wins because she felt like he was going through something."
Cardi added, "And this is the realest s**t somebody could ever do for you. I used to pray for this person before I prayed for myself. And then this motherf***er had the nerve to say that I was being 'competitive.'"
