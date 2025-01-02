Cardi B slammed by Offset in fiery posts after she rang in 2025 with Quavo!

Miami, Florida - Cardi B has rung in the New Year with some drama as she was spotted with her ex Offset's bandmate, Quavo!

Offset (l.) seemingly reacted to Cardi B hanging out with his bandmate, Quavo, on New Year's Eve. © Collage: DEREK WHITE & JASON KOERNER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Bodak Yellow rapper raised eyebrows when she was seen toasting the New Year with the Migos member.

Cardi had just wrapped up her performance at E11EVEN Miami in an emerald green, lingerie-corset-style dress when she was filmed taking shots with Quavo minutes before the ball dropped.

Fans debated over the viral footage via X, with many deeming the encounter innocent as it appeared that the two were simply toasting to the late rapper Takeoff.

Yet, not too long after, Offset unleashed a scathing tweet seemingly targeting his ex-wife.

The Stir Fry rapper wrote, "Sent me a pic of a n***a attacking you from the back, your friend been smacked too," and "dees folks getting f****d idgaf, F**k the OPps idc. I'm back to me offset f**k ya," in the series of since-deleted poses.