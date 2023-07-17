Cardi B and Offset celebrate with Super Mario-themed party

New York, New York - Proud parents Cardi B and Offset celebrated their daughter Kulture's fifth birthday with a huge Super Mario-themed party.

Cardi B and Offset celebrate their daughter Kulture's fifth birthday with a lavish Super Mario-themed party. © Collage: Screenshots/ Instagram/Cardi B

"Super Kulture" was the theme of this special little girl's birthday party, which Cardi B documented in her Insta story on Sunday.

Offset and Cardi B's first baby, Kulture, turned five on Tuesday, but her big birthday bash was on Sunday.

The WAP rapper shared more than a dozen sweet snaps and videos from the event, which was a pink-and-white version of the Super Mario world. There were even performers dressed as Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach who dared to dance with the kids and guests.

Kulture looked like she was having a ball dancing on her daddy's shoulders!

Per Cardi's post, the was a rockin' guest list at the party, including Kulture's friends from school, her cousins, her Aunt Hennessy, Cardi B and Offset's son Wave, and Offset's children Jordan Cephus (13), Kody Cephus (8), and Kalea Marie Cephus (8).

Cardi B's story showed Kulture arriving at her party adorably dressed in a pink fluffy dress like Princess Peach from The Super Mario Galaxy.