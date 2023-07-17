Cardi B and Offset celebrate with Super Mario-themed party
New York, New York - Proud parents Cardi B and Offset celebrated their daughter Kulture's fifth birthday with a huge Super Mario-themed party.
"Super Kulture" was the theme of this special little girl's birthday party, which Cardi B documented in her Insta story on Sunday.
Offset and Cardi B's first baby, Kulture, turned five on Tuesday, but her big birthday bash was on Sunday.
The WAP rapper shared more than a dozen sweet snaps and videos from the event, which was a pink-and-white version of the Super Mario world. There were even performers dressed as Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach who dared to dance with the kids and guests.
Kulture looked like she was having a ball dancing on her daddy's shoulders!
Per Cardi's post, the was a rockin' guest list at the party, including Kulture's friends from school, her cousins, her Aunt Hennessy, Cardi B and Offset's son Wave, and Offset's children Jordan Cephus (13), Kody Cephus (8), and Kalea Marie Cephus (8).
Cardi B's story showed Kulture arriving at her party adorably dressed in a pink fluffy dress like Princess Peach from The Super Mario Galaxy.
Cardi B and Offset celebrate together despite recent drama
Cardi B was also dressed for the occasion. The Bodak Yellow rapper rocked a blond hairdo and a light blue-green sparkly dress like the character Rosalina.
Offset recently accused Cardi of cheating on him. Despite the power couple's drama, the two rappers appeared to be having a great time together on their daughter's big day.
Hopefully, this means hip hop's favorite power couple is back on track.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/ Instagram/Cardi B