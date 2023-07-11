Cardi B and Offset kick off a huge celebration for Kulture's birthday!

East Rutherford, New Jersey - Rapper Cardi B and her husband Offset celebrated their daughter Kulture's fifth birthday with a colorful party for the ages!

Cardi B's daughter Kulture is five years old and she's getting a week-long party to celebrate! © Collage: Screenshot/ Instagram/ Cardi B

It's no secret that Grammy-winning artist Cardi B is an awesome mom, and to mark Kulture's big day on Monday, the Bodak Yellow artist put on a show for her baby girl.

"Happy birthday to my pretty princess. It’s beautiful seeing my girl grow yet makes me a lil sad that my baby is not my little baby no more," Cardi wrote in an Instagram post that featured the highlights of the party.

The WAP rapper posted three adorable pics of Kulture in a bright pink tutu and ballet shoes. There was also a clip showing the birthday girl getting a high-five from a life-sized Queen Poppy of Pop Trolls fame.

A second vid features Kulture's adorable reaction to her family's rendition of Happy Birthday.