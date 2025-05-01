Cardi B reveals reason for album delay in fiery rant: "I need y'all to hurry up"

Cardi B got honest with fans about the delay of her sophomore album and revealed that she's waiting on the featured artists to complete the album.

By Elyse Johnson

New York, New York - Cardi B got impatient while talking about the complications surrounding the release of her next album.

Cardi B says that her second album is complete, but she's waiting on her featured guest's verses before it can be dropped.
During a recent Instagram Live, the 31-year-old rapper expressed her frustration over waiting for verses from the guest artists featured on her sophomore album.

Cardi shared, "I really need these f**king features. I'm not really trying to press or go crazy on these artists because I love them down. But it's like come on now! I need that! I need that right now! Helloooo!"

The WAP rapper didn't reveal the names of those featured artists, but she added, "Y'all don't want to miss this opportunity. I'll sing this s**t myself!"

She ended, "But I really need y'all, and I need y'all to hurry up, and I love y'all. I feel like nobody want to miss being on this album."

Cardi isn't the only one impatiently waiting for her second album, as her fans have been begging for its release. The Bodak Yellow hitmaker's debut project, Invasion of Privacy, broke several records – will her next album do the same?

