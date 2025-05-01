Cardi B reveals reason for album delay in fiery rant: "I need y'all to hurry up"

New York, New York - Cardi B got impatient while talking about the complications surrounding the release of her next album .

Cardi B says that her second album is complete, but she's waiting on her featured guest's verses before it can be dropped. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

During a recent Instagram Live, the 31-year-old rapper expressed her frustration over waiting for verses from the guest artists featured on her sophomore album.

Cardi shared, "I really need these f**king features. I'm not really trying to press or go crazy on these artists because I love them down. But it's like come on now! I need that! I need that right now! Helloooo!"

The WAP rapper didn't reveal the names of those featured artists, but she added, "Y'all don't want to miss this opportunity. I'll sing this s**t myself!"

She ended, "But I really need y'all, and I need y'all to hurry up, and I love y'all. I feel like nobody want to miss being on this album."