Cardi B scores major headlining gig amid new album rumors

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Cardi B is set to take over Los Angeles as one of the BET Experience 2024's headliners along with hip-hop artists Gunna, Davido, and Sexyy Red!

Rapper Cardi B is set to headline the BETX 2024 amid rampant speculation about her upcoming sophomore album. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/iamcardib

Monday, the BET media company revealed that they'll be bringing the BET Experience back to Los Angeles for the first time since 2019 before the annual BET Awards.

Cardi, Davido, Gunna, and Sexyy Red are all booked to rock the Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles on Friday, June 28, as headliners of the BET Experience 2024, nicknamed BETX.

The WAP artist's fans celebrated the concert announcement in the Instagram comments of Live Nation Urban, the co-producers of the event.

"It's a Real Show!!!!! CARDI coming with the best!!!!" one wrote.

Another celebrated the line-up, adding, "I love everyone on this list."

"Cardiii I feel an album announcement coming!!!!!" gushed another fan, tapping into rampant speculation about the Bronx native's second LP.