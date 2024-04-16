Cardi B scores major headlining gig amid new album rumors
Los Angeles, California - Rapper Cardi B is set to take over Los Angeles as one of the BET Experience 2024's headliners along with hip-hop artists Gunna, Davido, and Sexyy Red!
Monday, the BET media company revealed that they'll be bringing the BET Experience back to Los Angeles for the first time since 2019 before the annual BET Awards.
Cardi, Davido, Gunna, and Sexyy Red are all booked to rock the Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles on Friday, June 28, as headliners of the BET Experience 2024, nicknamed BETX.
The WAP artist's fans celebrated the concert announcement in the Instagram comments of Live Nation Urban, the co-producers of the event.
"It's a Real Show!!!!! CARDI coming with the best!!!!" one wrote.
Another celebrated the line-up, adding, "I love everyone on this list."
"Cardiii I feel an album announcement coming!!!!!" gushed another fan, tapping into rampant speculation about the Bronx native's second LP.
Will Cardi B drop her second album before the BET Experience?
Cardi B hasn't released an album in six years, but she finally seems to be gearing up for the drop of her sophomore record.
The announcement of Cardi B's headlining gig at BETX follows the release of her first two new solo tracks in years. Like What (Freestyle) and Enough (Miami) dropped along with highly stylized music videos to the delight of fans in March.
Anyone keen on seeing Cardi B in concert can get pre-sale tickets on the BET Experience website.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/iamcardib