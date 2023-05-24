Cardi B breaks Instagram in colorful catsuit and outrageous shoes

Santa Monica, California - Instagram users were all about rapper Cardi B' s party look and couldn't stop gushing over her shoes, as she stunned in a colorful Pucci catsuit at her summer cocktails soirée.

Instagram fans were loving Cardi B in a Pucci Catsuit. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Cardi B

The Grammy-winning artist rocked a multicolored look Monday night at her Summer Cocktails with Cardi bash at The Bungalow in Santa Monica.

The event debuted her new alcoholic whipped cream line's flavor, WhipShots Lime. The party tagline was appropriately summer themed: "Whip it beaches."

It's no secret that Cardi B is all about fashion, and she didn't disappoint during her hosting duties.

She rocked a colorful Pucci catsuit from their summer 2023 collection, which she said she donned "before it even hit the store." The ensemble hugged her curves and was reminiscent of a Picasso painting.

She finished the look with huge golden hoops, a golden thong chain waist chain, and sky-high geometrically-shaped shoes by Harry Kristoff.

Cardi shared pics from the evening on Instagram and users went wild. Her post has over 1.6 million views and counting.