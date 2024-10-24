Cardi B cancels performance after suffering "medical emergency"
Los Angeles, California - Rapper Cardi B has been hospitalized after suffering a "medical emergency," which has led her to cancel an upcoming performance.
The 32-year-old made the announcement in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
"I am so sad to share this news, but I've been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I won't be able to perform at ONE MusicFest," Cardi wrote.
"It breaks my heart that I won't get to see my fans this weekend, and I really wish I could be there."
Cardi did not give any further details about her emergency.
In the comments, fans wished her a speedy recovery and encouraged her to continue prioritizing her health.
Shortly before the announcement, the Bronx native shocked fans with a fiery rant on X against her estranged husband Offset, which she later deleted.
The pair, who are currently in the process of a divorce, share three children together.
Cardi also hosted an Instagram live earlier this week – seemingly filmed in her hospital room – where she lashed out at a prankster who called CPS to falsely report her children as endangered.
Cover photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP