Cardi B cancels performance after suffering "medical emergency"

Rapper Cardi B has been hospitalized after suffering a "medical emergency," which has led her to cancel an upcoming performance.

The 32-year-old made the announcement in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"I am so sad to share this news, but I've been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I won't be able to perform at ONE MusicFest," Cardi wrote.

"It breaks my heart that I won't get to see my fans this weekend, and I really wish I could be there."

Cardi did not give any further details about her emergency.

In the comments, fans wished her a speedy recovery and encouraged her to continue prioritizing her health.

Shortly before the announcement, the Bronx native shocked fans with a fiery rant on X against her estranged husband Offset, which she later deleted.

The pair, who are currently in the process of a divorce, share three children together.

Cardi also hosted an Instagram live earlier this week – seemingly filmed in her hospital room – where she lashed out at a prankster who called CPS to falsely report her children as endangered.

