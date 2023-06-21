Cardi B celebrates Offset with sweet video for Father's Day and fans are gushing

New York, New York- Cardi B is serious about celebrating the ones she loves. The WAP rapper celebrated her hubby and the father of her children Offset with decorations and sweet videos for Father's Day.

Cardi B (l.) celebrated Offset for Father's Day with photos of him and their children. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/iamcardib

Over two million users have liked Cardi's post from Sunday, as Offset joins our list of sexiest celebrity dads.

"As you take your nap I make my videos lol…" Cardi B wrote in the caption. "Happy Father’s Day my love @offsetyrn. You are a king of a dad and your kids feel your love, guidance, and security…"

The rapper shared a pic of Offset and his children as well as adorable candid clips of all five of his children: Jordan Cephus (13), Kody Cephus, (7), Kalea Marie Cephus (8), Kulture Kiari Cephus (4), and Wave Set Cephus (1). In the videos, the kids tell her "why they love their dad soo much."

The clips are adorable, especially one-year-old baby Wave's as he squeals his own version of "Daddy." Offset's other kids gushed over their dad in the clips, saying they love him because "he is the best," cares, plays, and gives them what they need.

It comes after Offset's memorable recent red carpet appearances flanked by his boys at the premier of the new Spider-Man, and with his daughters at the premier of The Little Mermaid.