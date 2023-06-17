Father's Day 2023: The steamiest celebrity dads

From Dwayne Johnson to Jason Momoa, these famous dads redefine what it means to be "daddy" all the while making parenting look really cool!

Zamn zaddy! In honor of Father's Day weekend, here is a look at TAG24's favorite celebrity dads who bring the fire!

From A$AP Rocky to The Rock, these famous dads redefine what the term "daddy" mean. Being a parent is tough business. So when holidays like Mother's Day come around – it's important everyone takes some time to give these selfless individuals a lot of love. Now that Father's Day is here, it's time to give flowers to a few of our favorite, hands-on, hard-working, and sometimes shirtless famous dads. Not only do these A-listers make parenting look cool, they also just so happen to look really good doing – wink, wink! Here are the top steamy celebrities dads out there!

A$AP Rocky

Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa îs everyone's favorite "zaddy" but he remains committed to being the best dad to his two kids. © Screenshot/Instagram/prideofgypsies When it comes to being the ultimate "zaddy," Jason Momoa checks every box.

The 43-year-old Aquaman star has, literally, caused a commotion since his breakthrough role as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones. But it's his devotion to his kids Lola and Nakoa-Wolfe that really makes this famous dad so hot! For his May/June Men's Health cover feature, then Fast X star dished on the "massive bond" he has with his two children, whom he shares with ex, Lisa Bonet, over his favorite activity – climbing. "I would never teach acting, but the one thing I could teach is climbing. It gives us this massive bond, and we go outside and do it. It's the ultimate thing for me," he said.

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds loves to pull pranks but the Deadpool "creates magic" as dad, per his wife Blake Lively (l). © MARK RALSTON / AFP Ryan Reynolds was not only voted People's Sexiest Man Alive, he's also the ultimate girl dad. The Deadpool star has three daughters with his wife, Blake Lively, and another little one on the way!

Reynolds has grown right before everyone's eyes into one of the hunkiest dads around.

But what exactly makes the hilarious actor so dreamy? Well, his wifey's viral speech where she gushed about her hubby pretty much sums up why he's on this list. "He creates magic in his work, but man, oh man does he create magic in his real life. And my girlies, they know what I'm talking about," Lively gushed. Swoon!

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is always saving the world, via the big screen, but when it comes to his sensitive side, his daughters bring out the best of him. © Screenshot/Instagram/therock What's more sexy than a fit man sporting tiaras and makeup for his daughter? Though he's often seen saving the world without a shirt on, Dwayne Johnson is a dad first, and he's not shy about it! Another girl dad, the Black Adam star often posts quality content from his time with his daughters who love to hilariously experiment on their dad. This is someone who clearly puts his kids first and has no ego about it!