Cardi B claps back at Met Gala critics: "Everybody always expects so much from me"

New York, New York - Cardi B has hit back at the online trolls that criticized her 2025 Met Gala appearance!

Cardi B opened up about the pressure she feels about attending the Met Gala in a new interview recorded before the 2025 event. © DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Vogue released the WAP rapper's pre-gala interview, where she dished on the pressure to outdo her previous looks while getting glammed up for the annual ball.

Cardi, who stunned in a velvet, green floor-length embroidered suit, shared with the outlet, "It's actually more intimidating now because I’m competing with myself."

She continued, "Everybody always expects so much from me. Especially here, because they know that this is my department, which, you know, is overwhelming, but I love it."

The New York native touched on this year's dress code, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, and what it meant to her, explaining that it reminded her of Harlem.