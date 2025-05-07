Cardi B claps back at Met Gala critics: "Everybody always expects so much from me"
New York, New York - Cardi B has hit back at the online trolls that criticized her 2025 Met Gala appearance!
Vogue released the WAP rapper's pre-gala interview, where she dished on the pressure to outdo her previous looks while getting glammed up for the annual ball.
Cardi, who stunned in a velvet, green floor-length embroidered suit, shared with the outlet, "It's actually more intimidating now because I’m competing with myself."
She continued, "Everybody always expects so much from me. Especially here, because they know that this is my department, which, you know, is overwhelming, but I love it."
The New York native touched on this year's dress code, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, and what it meant to her, explaining that it reminded her of Harlem.
Cardi B dishes on Met Gala theme and slams fans' criticisms
Cardi continued, "When I first found out that the Met Gala was dandyism, all I could think about is Harlem.
"You know, when you walk the streets of Harlem, you always have custom, like, stores that actually make custom, like, fits like this."
Yet, viewers flooded the Instagram post's comments section with negative remarks about the Bodak Yellow artist's appearance, with some alleging that she looked "high" or "drunk" because she was "slurring" her words.
In response to a user who wrote, "Was she drunk ??? Lol," Cardi aptly clapped back, "no I was really really tired and drowsy."
Regardless of what the haters may think, Cardi killed this year's theme and shut down the blue carpet – like the superstar she is!
Cover photo: Collage: ANGELA WEISS & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP